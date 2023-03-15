Spring Budget LIVE: UK unveils £94bn cost-of-living budget package

Stephen Flynn, who is the Member of Parliament of the UK, raised the recent news regarding Sunak's private pool during PMQ.

Stephen Flynn said: "Scots learnt the electricity grid had been upgraded to deal with the heating for the pool at Sunak’s constituency home. Was it while swimming the PM decided not to cut fuel bills."

Flynn also said: "Flynn says in Scotland the average heating bill is not £2,500, but closer to £3,500. The Tories are not freezing energy bills. They are looking to freeze households."

Sunak said the government has protected the people and all parts of the UK benefit. He added, "We now know that under the SNP the trains don’t run on time, and other service don’t work. That is not his assessment, he says. It is an SNP one, from their leadership debate."