Spring Budget LIVE: UK unveils £94bn cost-of-living budget package
Story highlights
Spring Budget: Jeremy Hunt will announce how he will try to speed up the world's sixth-biggest economy after the shocks of Brexit, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and more.
The British finance minister announced 12 new investment zones. Citing Canary Wharf's example, he said that there will be in: the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the north-east, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Midlands, Teesside, and Liverpool. There will also be at least one in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Hunt also said that the is giving communities more control of their destiny.
These trailblazer devolutions deals will:— HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 15, 2023
✅ Lay the blueprint for the future of English devolution
✅ Give leaders greater control over local policies
✅ Empower local leaders to drive growth pic.twitter.com/vjaj8RDZVA
Britain said cost-of-living support for this year and next will total £94 billion ($114 billion), and forecast the economy would avoid recession this year as inflation slows sharply.
"In the face of a cost-of-living crisis... we have demonstrated our values by protecting struggling families," Hunt said in a budget speech. He outlined extra support for energy bills and childcare.
-We have to half the inflation.
-This govt remains steadfast in its support of the bank of England.
-Inflation in Uk was 10.7 per cent. We aim to make it 2>2 % by the end of 2023.
-We will continue to work hard to settle those disputes.
-I recognise that there is enormous pressure on family finances. He said that the government is on track to halve inflation, get debt falling, and grow the economy.
The government Wednesday said it would extend a subsidy on energy bills for a further three months after the invasion of Ukraine by oil and gas producer Russia sent them surging.
"Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
Stephen Flynn, who is the Member of Parliament of the UK, raised the recent news regarding Sunak's private pool during PMQ.
Stephen Flynn said: "Scots learnt the electricity grid had been upgraded to deal with the heating for the pool at Sunak’s constituency home. Was it while swimming the PM decided not to cut fuel bills."
Flynn also said: "Flynn says in Scotland the average heating bill is not £2,500, but closer to £3,500. The Tories are not freezing energy bills. They are looking to freeze households."
Sunak said the government has protected the people and all parts of the UK benefit. He added, "We now know that under the SNP the trains don’t run on time, and other service don’t work. That is not his assessment, he says. It is an SNP one, from their leadership debate."
Sunak responded to Keir Starmer, the Labour party leader, on the BBC row over free speech. Starmer said that last year the prime minister said he wanted to protect free speech and end no-platforming. So how concerned was he by Tory MP trying to cancel a broadcaster?
While responding, Sunak said that the "issues between Gary Lineker and the BBC were for them to resolve and he's glad they did".
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes questions in parliament before British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget.
Hunt has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it.
The British government is all set to unveil the Spring Budget in the Commons on Wednesday. The budget, which will be presented by finance minister Jeremy Hunt, is expected to focus on cost-of-living, including more help on soaring energy bills.
However, reports have hinted that the government is standing firm on rising public sector pay demands as the country endures a fresh wave of strikes. Hunt will deliver his tax and spending plan to parliament from 1230 GMT.