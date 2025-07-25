In an interview with CBS News, House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to distance himself from President Donald Trump on the Epstein Files. In an interview with Major Garrett, for the CBS News show ‘Takeout’, he contradicted President Donald Trump, who ranted in a Truth Social post, used the word ‘hoax’ to deny some of the claims and attributing them to the Radical Left propaganda to derail the great progress made in the six months of the second term.

Speaker Mike Johnson, while speaking to CBS News, said that he wants “full transparency” in the Epstein case- “We want full transparency. We want everybody who is involved in any way with the Epstein evils — let's call it what it was”. When asked by the CBS White House Correspondent if it was a hoax, as called numerous times by the US President Donald Trump, he said, “It's not a hoax. Of course not,”.

On July 25 morning, Trump went on his usual pathological ranting spree on his Truth Social platform, focusing on the Epstein case.

The Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case has drawn criticism from the public, specifically his MAGA support base. The Department of Justice and the FBI released a review of the investigation into the late pedophile. The investigation found no evidence of the incriminating ‘client list’ and concluded that Epstein died by Suicide while waiting for his sex trafficking trial. But those findings did not satisfy many, including Trump's supporters.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.