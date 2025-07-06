/Spain's ruling party members can no longer hire sex workers. Here's why

After a corruption scandal that has rocked his Socialist party, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is struggling with the most serious political crisis of his 7 years long tenure. In a responsive measure, the party announced that there was a major leadership shake-up and introduced a new code on Saturday (June 5) banning members from hiring sex workers. This was after the scandal intensified this week when Santos Cerdn, a senior party figure, was detained as part of an investigation involving alleged kickbacks and the use of sex workers.

Sánchez's party said in its announcement that “soliciting, accepting, or obtaining sexual acts in exchange for money” will now be grounds for expulsion. "If we believe a woman's body is not for sale, our party cannot allow behaviour contrary to that," Sanchez said during a party meeting in Madrid. He also apologised in the meeting for trusting people who are now under investigation.

Despite mounting pressure, Sánchez made it clear he will not resign. “The captain doesn’t look the other way when seas get rough. He stays to steer the ship through the storm,” he told party leaders.