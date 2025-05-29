South Korean navy patrol plane crashes, 2 dead; rescue operations underway - Video

A South Korean Navy patrol plane with four people aboard crashed in the southern city of Pohang on Thursday (May 29). South Korea's navy in a statement said that it was a maritime patrol aircraft and it crashed near a military base. The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. (0443 GMT), the South Korean navy added. The navy is trying to confirm the cause of the accident.

Cho Young-sang, a navy officer overseeing the search efforts, said in a televised briefing that workers found the bodies of two crew members and were preparing to transfer them to a nearby hospital

South Korea's Navy stated, “A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.”

Rescue workers and firefighters have reached the location. Yonhap News Agency also released photos showing firefighters and at least one water truck at the scene.

The incident comes months after one of South Korea’s deadliest aviation accidents. In December, a Jeju Air passenger jet crashed at Muan International Airport in the south of the country, killing 179 of the 181 people on board.

(This is a developing story)