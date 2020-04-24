South Korea to provide face masks to foreign veterans of 1950-53 Korean War

South Korea will send one million face masks to foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War as it amplifies efforts to help other countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea had, in March, banned the exports of masks and channelled most domestically produced masks to pharmacies, where people have been limited to buying two masks per week.

To this end, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting on Friday said the country could send more masks overseas at a level that doesn't disrupt domestic supply.

The nationwide rationing programme was a drastic attempt at calming public anger over shortages and reduce hour-longs lines that formed in stores across the country in previous weeks as infections soared.

South Korea's coronavirus tally stands at 10,703 and 240 fatalities.

