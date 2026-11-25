South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a significant legal victory after the Western Cape High Court set aside the parliamentary panel report that found a prima facie case for him to answer over the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The controversy dates back to 2020, when approximately US$580,000 in cash was stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo. The scandal became public in 2022, raising allegations that the president had concealed the theft from authorities, which he has denied.



The Presidency has responded by saying Ramaphosa notes the court’s judgment and will study it. It also clarified that, in seeking a judicial review, the president was exercising his constitutional right.

