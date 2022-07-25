South African authorities confirm receiving extradition request for Gupta brothers

South African authorities on Monday confirmed that a formal extradition application was submitted to the Central Authority in the United Arab Emirates for extradition of Gupta brothers.



"This is within the 60-day period from date of arrest of the Gupta brothers, as set out in the Extradition Treaty between South Africa and the UAE. The application, submitted in both English and Arabic, addresses the general requirements for extradition which, if met, would allow the extradition to be granted under either the existing Extradition Treaty or the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), or both," National Prosecuting Authority said.

Atul Kumar Gupta and Rajesh Kumar Gupta were arrested in Dubai last month after an Interpol red notice was issued for the brothers who are wanted for corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.



Charges against Rajesh and Atul Gupta relate to a Rs 24.9 million tender that was issued by the Free State Department of Agriculture to a company called Nulane Investments 204 between November 2011 and April 2012.

"The submission of the formal application request for the arrest and extradition of the Gupta brothers is an important milestone in the NPA’s commitment to hold accountable perpetrators of state capture and uphold the rule of law. It reaffirms our resolve to be the lawyers of the people

and seek collective justice for our country," NPA said.



However, "this process could take several months, as the NPA we will continue with our commitment to deliver for impact. The country demands this of us, and we are ready to keep moving to bring justice," Head of the NPA Shamila Batohi said.

