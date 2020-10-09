Somalia: First modern arts institution gives platform to artists in war-torn country

When war ravages a country, it destroys not only lives but countless ideas that made the country what it was. It disrupts artistic discourse and brings artist's expression under threat. These are the very people who can offer a unique perspective and solutions that can heal the scars of society and make it move towards a better, brighter future. Providing platform to artists is hence an act that assumes great importance.

Somali Arts Foundation (SAF) is doing just that. In war torn and lawless Somalia, it is bringing many untold stories to the fore and through the perception and perspective of the artists. Somali Arts Foundation has been started in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

It is challenging negative social norms as well. Fardowsa Hussien, a 25-year-old professional photographer told Voice of America how she had to face sexism from her fellow countrymen. Whenever she went out with her camera, she was at the receiving end of comments like 'shame on you' and that it was not a work befitting a 'Somali lady'. She gets encouragment from ladies however.

Somali Arts Foundation is helping Hussien showcase her work and meet other artists. The foundation is now seeking to promote creative industries in the country.

Sagal Ali, the founder of SAF said that she wants to work with every talented Somali.