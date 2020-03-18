Social distancing: Do and don'ts to prevent coronavirus from spreading

Health and government officials across the world are calling on people to partake in social distancing, in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Social distancing -- an act of keeping oneself physically apart from large gatherings to lessen the increase in the infection by limiting human contact -- has become a trending topic on social media over the last week. While it looks far-fetched at the surface, it is not so. There are certain dos and don'ts that one should keep in mind.

DOs

First and foremost, stay home if you can. Wash your hands before and after going out in public.

Inform the authorities as soon as there's a suspected case in your vicinity. After this, people who have been in contact with the carrier are put under surveillance, and are tested.

People who have been in touch with the suspected carrier will be put under isolation for 14 days. If tested positive, those people will go under quarantine.

Other residents of the society or the vicinity are then tested for the infection. This implies that not all residents have to undergo self-quarantine.

The best way to deal with the situation is not panicking, and taking appropriate measures.

In addition to this, societies and apartments must amp up their sanitiation facilities. And take further measures to avoid large social gatherings.

DON'Ts

Don't spread or support rumours. And don't panic.

Don't ignore calls for social distancing, because anyone can contract the virus.

Social distancing has worked in the past, and it stands to benefit the larger population this time too, provided people follow it and not take COVID-19 lightly.