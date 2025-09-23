/Silent on Pak military bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but PM Shehbaz Sharif wants to discuss terrorism with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a gathering in London, UK, says the country wanted to hold talks with neighbouring India on Kashmir, terrorism and trade and also mentioned water. He is of the belief that without a resolution to the Kashmir matter, bilateral ties between the two nations cannot be established. He said, “I have made this offer so many times in the past. We want to discuss Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism issues, not because of any weakness but on the basis of equal terms."

The nuclear-armed neighbours were embroiled in cross-border firing, but it was a fight against terrorism. On April 22, the dastardly Pahalgam attack was orchestrated, and it claimed 26 innocent lives.

That’s also when India, intimated Pakistan on the terrorist groups operating on its soil and this particular attack which numbed not only India but world over was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Days after the terror attack in Kashmir Valley, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while speaking to news outlet Sky News said, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for United States for 3 decades.” This admission came after the reporter asked, “Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?”