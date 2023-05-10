At least five killed, several injured in shooting near ancient synagogue in Tunisia

At least five people were killed after residents from Tunisia's island of Djerba said they heard an exchange of shots near the El Ghriba synagogue also known as Djerba Synagogue, where a Jewish pilgrimage is taking place, on Tuesday (May 9), said the Tunisian Interior Ministry. The attacker had killed two policemen and two visitors while reportedly trying to reach a synagogue on the island of Djerba. The assailant was killed by security forces, said the interior ministry. A report by The Jerusalem Post citing sources also claimed that hundreds of Jewish worshippers are in lockdown. The Tunisian foreign ministry later identified one of the visitors killed as a French citizen and the other as a Tunisian. The attack also left five security officers and four visitors injured.

A community member named Aitan told The Jerusalem Post said that "there is great panic here. We are in lockdown in the synagogue and also in the guesthouse near the synagogue."



According to the Tunisian interior ministry, a guard at the naval centre of the National Guard in Djerba killed a colleague of his and then headed for the El Ghriba synagogue, reported The Jerusalem Post.



The ministry added that the guard in question began firing indiscriminately at security guards at the synagogue who confronted him and killed him. The Tunisian Interior Ministry confirmed that the synagogue is cordoned off and secured. An investigation into the incident to find out the killer's motives was also launched, said the officials.



Notably, the annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to the island of Djerba which is around 500 kilometres away from the capital city of Tunis.



The pilgrimage has had tight security since al-Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb and killed around 21 Western visitors. The predominantly Muslim country, Tunisia, is also home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities as Jews have reportedly lived in Tunisia since Roman times.



(With inputs from agencies)

