Shooting in Washington: A shooting was reported in Washington's Renton early on Sunday (July 20), and reports claimed there could be “multiple victims”. As per the KOMO News, three people have been killed in the shooting, but there's no official police confirmation on the toll yet. The Renton Police Department posted on the social media platform X, “Officers are investigating a shooting with multiple victims near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St that occurred just after 7:30 pm. This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. PIO is en route.” As per the reports, two women and a young girl were shot in the incident.