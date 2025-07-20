A shooting was reported in Washington's Renton early on Sunday (July 20), and reports claimed there could be “multiple victims”. As per the KOMO News, three people have been killed in the shooting, but there's no official police confirmation on the toll yet.
Shooting in Washington: A shooting was reported in Washington's Renton early on Sunday (July 20), and reports claimed there could be “multiple victims”. As per the KOMO News, three people have been killed in the shooting, but there's no official police confirmation on the toll yet. The Renton Police Department posted on the social media platform X, “Officers are investigating a shooting with multiple victims near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St that occurred just after 7:30 pm. This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. PIO is en route.” As per the reports, two women and a young girl were shot in the incident.
The incident came just a week after a man was shot five times at a transit centre in Renton. However, the previous incident followed a scuffle between a group in the area, and the prosecutors do not plan to press charges, Fox13 Seattle had reported.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The suspect has been identified but is still at large. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab will be processing the scene.
This is a developing story. More information to come.