Shooting in Ontario leaves five people dead

At least five people were found dead and another with serious injuries following an early morning shooting Friday in a home east of Toronto.

Four of the deceased are believed to be men and one of them a woman, but added that police are waiting for the coroner to confirm ages.

Another woman was found in the house with a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooter is among the dead.

Police initially believed there were four people dead and one injured, but later updated that another person had died.