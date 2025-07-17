/Shocking drone video shows Iraq mall engulfed in gigantic fireball; 50 killed

A disturbing video showed a massive fireball completely engulfing a shopping hypermarket in the city of Kut in eastern Iraq. The fire in the five-storey building started last night. The market also had a restaurant, and many families were inside at the time of the accident. At least 50 people are reported killed in the blaze.

The Wasjit province governor, Mohammed al-Mayahi, said the fire broke out as the families were having dinner or were shopping. The firefighters were still toiling to put out the fire.

The local government has launched a probe into the incident. The probe report will be filed within 48 hours.

The governor described the fire as a tragedy and a calamity. He said the government has filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the hypermarket.

"The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping center,” Mohammed al-Miyahi told the official INA news agency.

The causes of the blaze are not yet identified. Kut is located 160 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.

The mall had opened just five days ago. The local government has declared a three-day mourning period in the province.

Ambulances were still transporting casualties as late as 4:00 am, filling beds of a hospital in Kut.