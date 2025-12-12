/Shivraj Singh Patil death: A look back at his career, controversies and public life

Senior Congress Leader Shivraj Singh Patil, who served in the upper echelon of Indian politics, passed away in Maharashtra. He died at the age of 90 at his residence in Latur, due to an old-age-related ailment. His passing marks the end of a political journey which spanned more than four decades and covered several key offices.

Shivraj Singh Patil's Career and Public Life

Shivraj Singh Patil was elected from the Latur city of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for two terms from 1972 to 1978 and 1978 to 1980, holding various offices such as Deputy Minister, Law & Judiciary, Irrigation and Protocol. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Latur constituency in 1980. From 1980 to 1999, he won seven consecutive Lok Sabha elections. Patil's prominence rose quickly as he was handed the Minister for Personnel, Defence production and later held independent charge of Civil Aviation and Tourism in Rajiv Gandhi's government. He served as the 10th speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996, a role that placed him at the centre of the debates and parliamentary procedures. He became the Union Minister of Home Affairs in 2004 and served until 2008, but the 2006 Malegaon bombings, at a Muslim graveyard, and the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attack led to increased calls for his resignation. Taking moral responsibility for the attack, he resigned in 2008 from the Home Minister position. From 2010 to 2015, he served as Governor of Punjab and Chief Administrator of Chandigarh.