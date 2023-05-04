Viral moment: 'She's ready to go!' - Watch Florida cop help deliver baby on highway

A police officer in the US state of Florida is being praised for helping a mother deliver her child in the front seat of her car on the side of a highway.

Deputy Daniel 'Red' Jones of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a panicked driver on Highway 60 in Plant City on Sunday, according to police.

When the husband informed Jones that his heavily pregnant wife was about to deliver the baby, their sixth, Jones acted immediately, dialling the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and rushing to her side, as reported by the New York Post.

Body cam footage captures the tension as Jones comforts and encourages the woman while asking her to hold, in an effort to delay the delivery.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: × Video credits: SCHOSheriff/YouTube

“She’s ready go, huh, she’s ready to go!” he says. “Breathe through, mama, breathe through. Has your water broke?”

“Yes,” she replies.

“You have to let me know if the baby’s coming, OK? Is this your first baby,” he asks the mother, holding her hand.

She says, "This is the sixth!"

“Six! Woo! The astonished officer shouts, "Y'all need a better hobby!" which makes the rest of the group laugh.

“Keep breathing, okay? I’m not gonna move you,” he says. “I know it hurts but you’ve been through this before.”

Jones tells her not to move while she cries out in pain because "if I change the position on her, the baby's gonna come."

Nature, however, didn't wait for anyone.

“Don’t push! Don’t push!” he pleads.

“She’s pushing,” the mom says. “She’s coming!”

Later, an ecstatic Jones is shown holding the baby.

“I told you I didn’t want to deliver a baby!” he shouts in glee as the newborn cries. “Ooooh, pretty little girl! That’s a beautiful sound, Mama!”

Later, first responders took the mother and child to a nearby hospital. Jones received praise from sheriff Chad Chronister for his quick action.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” Chronister said in a statement.

“This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands,” he said.