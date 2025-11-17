/Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death: Bangladesh tribunal finds ex PM guilty of crimes against humanity over student protest crackdown

A Bangladesh court on Monday (Nov 17) convicted ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, marking the end of a months-long trial. The International Crimes Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict as hundreds watched the proceedings on big screens set up by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs across Dhaka.

The tribunal stated that Hasina, along with the then Home Minister and Inspector General of Police, collectively committed crimes against humanity. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year. The court said that six people at Chankharpul were killed using “lethal weapons” during the protest on August 5.



“Sheikh Hasina has committed crimes against humanity. Six protesters at Chankharpul were killed using lethal weapons on August 5. By issuing orders and through the inaction of Sheikh Hasina, the then Home Minister, and the IG of police, the students were killed. These killings happened under the orders and full knowledge of PM Sheikh Hasina. By such acts, they committed crimes against humanity,” reads the charges.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has described the former prime minister as the “mastermind and principal architect” of the alleged atrocities amid the violent protests.

Hasina, who is currently in India, has defied the tribunal’s order to return to Bangladesh. The Awami League leader is facing trial on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown against the student-led uprising that led to her ouster last year on August 5.