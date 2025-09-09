/Senator blames Indians for rising cost of living in Australia, PM Albanese demands apology

On Tuesday (September 9), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asked a right-wing opposition lawmaker to issue an apology for her remarks on the Indian community in the country. His comments suggested that an unsustainable number of Indians were migrating to Australia. The comments were made by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who is a senator from the centre-right Liberal Party. Price said the immigrants were the reason behind the rising cost of living, which partly cast the blame on Indians. These comments came after the nationwide anti-immigrant protests.