/Secret Service SUV catches fire outside White House ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meet

A Secret Service vehicle caught fire outside the White House on Monday (Sep 29) shortly before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. The incident prompted authorities to impose street closures. Reportedly, the SUV was parked at 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. No injuries were reported.

This came as Netanyahu and Trump are meeting at the White House to discuss a proposal to end the war in Gaza and return all Israeli hostages. The Secret Service cruiser that caught fire was providing security for Netanyahu’s visit.

According to Just the News, the vehicle’s back seat caught flames, and the officials swiftly responded to contain the fire. The cause of the blaze has not been disclosed by the authorities yet, and the fire marshal is investigating the incident.

In a statement on X, the DC Fire and EMS Department said that the incident has been ruled an accident.

“2 units and a battalion chief responded to this incident at 18th St and Pa. Ave NW at 9:31 AM. There were no injuries and the cause was ruled accidental,” the statement read.

At the White House meeting, Trump is expected to push Netanyahu to accept his 21-point peace proposal. Shortly after the concerning incident, Trump welcomed Netanyahu and said that he was “very confident” that there would be a peace deal in Gaza. When asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan, Trump again said he was “very confident”.

Earlier on Sunday (Sep 28), Trump said on his Truth Social platform, “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER.” Trump and Netanyahu are set to hold a press conference at 1:15 pm (1715 GMT).