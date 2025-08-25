Screwworm outbreak can impact livestock in the US. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now estimated that it could affect the economy in Texas, which is the biggest cattle-producing state. The losses could amount to $1.8 billion in livestock deaths, medication and the cost of labour involved. The cattle herd size in the country is currently the slimmest in seventy years. The country had eradicated screwworms in the 1960s and now it has recorded the first human case, which is a rare occurrence. These are maggot-like worms that infest the host, and as they drill through the animal's body like a screw into wood, that's how they get their name.