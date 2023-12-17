Scientists find massive $540bn lithium deposit at bottom of US lake, and this could be a real game-changer

In a groundbreaking study funded by the Department of Energy, scientists exploring Southern California's Salton Sea, the state's largest lake, have unearthed a staggering lithium reservoir worth an estimated $540 billion. The 'white gold' discovery comes as a game-changer, positioning the United States as a potential leader in lithium production.

The Salton Sea study, initially confirming four million tons of lithium, surpassed expectations with an astonishing total of 18 million tons. This newfound abundance has the potential to supply batteries for an impressive 382 million electric vehicles, propelling the US into a prominent role in the global lithium market.

Governor Gavin Newsom's prior description of Salton Lake as the "Saudi Arabia of lithium" now aligns with reality, as the lake emerges as the largest lithium source globally. This discovery holds significant implications for energy storage, electric vehicle production, and reducing dependence on foreign lithium imports.

Challenges in extracting 'white gold'

While the lithium reservoir is promising, the extraction process presents challenges. Using geothermal production wells, researchers must carefully manage the process to prevent environmental impact and address potential concerns for the 180,000 residents residing in proximity to the Salton Sea, according to Indy100. The extraction process also poses questions about water usage and potential effects on the region's water supply from the Colorado River.

The environmental and social considerations underscore the need for responsible extraction practices. As the extraction process unfolds, it must navigate the delicate balance between harnessing the economic potential of the lithium reservoir and safeguarding the well-being of nearby residents and the region's water supply.

The newfound lithium reservoir's successful extraction could revolutionize the energy landscape, supplying a significant volume of batteries for the expanding electric vehicle market. This discovery aligns with broader sustainability goals, offering the potential for the United States to secure its lithium self-sufficiency and contribute to the global shift toward cleaner energy.