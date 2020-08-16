Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missiles aimed at kingdom: SPA

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Sunday that it had intercepted and downed a ballistic missile launched towards civilian targets in southern Saudi Arabia, as per a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

Since late May, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have escalated their cross-border attacks after a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with airstrikes.

According to Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthis, that Saudi-led coalition airstrikes had damaged fuel tanks in a factory in Houthi-held territory.

The SPA on Thursday said that Saudi-led forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and an armed drone that was launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.

The conflict in Yemen has escalated ever since Saudi Arabia decided to intervene in March 2015. the Saudi-led coalition aims to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.