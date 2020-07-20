Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz admitted to hospital for medical checkup

The King of Saudi Arabia 84-year-old ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted to King Faisal Specialist hospital in the capital Riyadh for medical checks, the Saudi state media reported early on Monday.

According to the news reports, the king has been admitted for inflammation of the gallbladder, Cholecystitis.

King Salman spent more than 2 years as the Saudi Crown Prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king.

He had also served as the governor of Riyadh region for more than 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies)