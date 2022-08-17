Saudi court sentences woman student for using Twitter; charged with causing 'public unrest'

A Saudi woman studying in Leeds University in the UK has been sentenced to 34 years in prison by the country's court for using Twitter and allegedly retweeting tweets from dissidents.

Salma al-Shehab, 34, a PhD student has been accussed of causing "public unrest" and "destabilising civil and national security". Salma was initially given a three years prison sentence but was increased to 34 years including a 34-year travel ban.

Also Read: Musk wants to question Twitter employees who count bots

The woman had returned to Saudi Arabia for a holiday and faced the sentence handed down by a special terrorist court. Reports claim she is a dental hygienist and PhD student at Leeds University. She is also a lecturer at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. Salma is married with two sons.

Her case attracted a lot of interest on Twitter as people called for her release.

Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for retweeting dissidents by use of Twitter.



This sentence from the Saudi Dictator’s terrorist court, for criticizing MBS’ reign of terror (driven by blood & oil) IS, ITSELF, terrorism! https://t.co/FGepNQjwmJ — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 17, 2022 ×

#HumanRights activists launched the hashtag Freedom for Salma Al-Shehab, an women’s rights activist, who was sentenced by a Saudi court to 34 years in prison, in the longest prison sentence in the history of the Kingdom.#الحرية_لسلمى_الشهاب#FreeSalma — Abd Alsalaam (@AbdAlsalaam17) August 15, 2022 ×

this is abhorrent - and Salma al-Shehab is a UK resident, she's studying a PhD in Leeds, the UK should be speaking up for her, as someone who chose to come here



the Saudi state can't claim to be making any progress while doing this https://t.co/oAgVoJ8C6Q — Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) August 15, 2022 ×

Watch: Musk using Twitter deal as a ploy to dump Tesla shares?

The development comes just days after US President Joe Biden met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to reports, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) controls a major stake in Twitter.

Last week a US court had found an ex-Twitter employee guilty of spying for Saudi officials. Ahmad Abouammo reportedly sold Twitter user information for cash. Abouammo reportedly supplied information on posts critical of the Saudi regime. Abouammo had quit Twitter in 2015. The jury found Abouammo guilty of six charges against him.

Reports claim Salma al-Shehab can appeal her sentence. Her Twitter profile reportedly has just 2,597 followers.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE