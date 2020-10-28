Russia's approves new bill allowing the country to trump international treaties, angering rights groups

Russian parliament on Wednesday approved a bill which would allow the country to trespass international rulings. In essence, country’s laws would take precedence over international treaties, and would protect the country from international bodies, especially if those come in conflict with the country’s constitution.

Russia has had a very delicate relationship with rights groups, and this bill is expected to receive flak from activists and activist groups alike. In fact, every year, hundreds of Russians flock to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to seek justice, which according to them, is unattainable at home.

Russia’s lower House of Parliament - The State Duma in a statement claimed that the bill was proposed by President Vladimir Putin, and that lawmakers had voted in favour in approving the bill.

According to the law, the country’s legislation would come with a provision “stating that the decisions of interstate bodies ... contradicting the constitution of the Russian Federation are not subject to execution in Russia”, as reported by Reuters.

The bill still needs approval from the upper house of Russian parliament, and will need to be signed by Putin. Analysts don’t expect resistance to the bill, and believe it would be passed.

Even then, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Russia remains committed to international law, and that all of its commitments under international treaties will continue to be honoured.

Putin first toyed with the idea in January, during his state-of-the-nation address.

Earlier this year, Russia had adopted many changes in the constitution. Now, Putin can run for president twice after his term expires in 2024.