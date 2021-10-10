Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan; 15 killed

Wreckage of the L-410 plane at the crash site near the town of Menzelinsk in the Republic of Tatarstan Photograph:( Reuters )
The Russian ministry said the plane was carrying parachute jumpers when it crashed in Tatarstan
According to Russia's emergencies ministry, a twin-engine transport plane crashed in Tatarstan on Sunday.
At least fifteen people were killed in the crash and seven were rescued from the wreckage.
The Russian ministry said the plane was carrying parachute jumpers. The plane was reportedly an L-410 Turbolet short-range aircraft. The cause of the accident is still unknown.
(Developing)
