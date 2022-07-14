Russian missile strike in central Ukraine kills at least 12

A Russian missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine has killed at least 12 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has termed the attack "an open act of terrorism". As per Ukrainian emergency services, there were 12 dead, including one baby. The attack has injured 25. Dozens of rescue workers were fighting to douse a large fired caused by the strikes. The missile strike has taken place ahead of the meet of European Union foreign and justice ministers in The Hague. The conference is on alleged Russian war crimes.

Zelensky is due to address the meeting via video call while Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to attend.

"Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attacks on the civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" the Ukraine leader said in a statement on social media.

Zelensky has repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes and he has vowed to hold Moscow to account. Zelensky has called for special war crimes tribunal set up in the Netherlands.

An investigation into possible war crimes was opened by the International Criminal Court in The Hague just days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia started its 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24.

In recent weeks, Russian strikes in central Ukraine away from frontlines in the east and the south have become relatively rare.

But the war has raged around cities like Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine near the Black Sea which the presidency said was hit by a "massive missile strike" earlier on Thursday.

