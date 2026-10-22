/‘Russian humanitarians’ fired missiles at Kyiv: Zelensky takes swipe at Witkoff over Putin praise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Oct 22) took a swipe at US envoy Steve Witkoff for hailing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “humanitarian” after Moscow launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Zelensky accused Russia of striking Kyiv with ballistic missiles just hours after peace talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin.

Kyiv hit hours after peace talks

In a post on X, Zelensky said Russia had launched three waves of ballistic missiles at Kyiv since Wednesday evening, with 21 missiles used in the attack. Two people were killed and 34 injured across Ukraine, including five children, he said.

“Three waves of ballistic missiles have been launched at Kyiv by Russian ‘humanitarians’ since yesterday evening. They used 21 missiles,” Zelensky said.

“Unfortunately, numerous sites across the city have been hit and damaged,” he added, listing residential buildings, energy facilities, railway infrastructure, metro facilities, shopping malls and businesses among the affected sites. A monastery was also damaged, he added.

The strikes followed hours-long talks between Witkoff and Putin in Saint Petersburg. Zelensky said the timing showed Moscow had not changed its approach to the war despite renewed diplomatic efforts.

“Almost immediately after another round of talks, Russia launched a pointed attack,” he said. “This means there has been no real change in its attitude toward everything that is happening.”

Zelensky called for stronger air defences, faster missile deliveries and sanctions against Russia, arguing that Moscow needed to face greater pressure to end the killing.

More attacks as hopes for a breakthrough fade

The violence was not confined to the capital. In the eastern city of Lozova, two women aged 50 and 60 were killed in an attack on a crowded market, while several others were wounded. Ukraine also ordered families and children to evacuate frontline towns including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk after a series of deadly attacks.

The Kremlin has said it is willing to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US next month, but rejected proposals developed by Witkoff with European countries and Ukraine. Russia continues to demand Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of the eastern Donetsk region it still controls, alongside restrictions on Kyiv’s military and Western alliances. Ukraine has rejected those demands.

US President Donald Trump struck a more optimistic note on Wednesday, saying negotiators were “maybe now the closest we’ve been” to ending the war. Witkoff described his meeting with Putin as “constructive”, while acknowledging that important work remained.