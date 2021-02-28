Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria

A Russian Mi-35 helicopter Sunday made an emergency landing due to technical problems during a flight over Syria's northern Hasaka province.

"The crew was quickly evacuated to the airfield. There is no threat to lives of the pilots," the RIA news agency cited a defence ministry statement as saying on Sunday.

The helicopter was not fired at, it added.

Syrian state media said earlier there were reports of a Russian helicopter crash in northeast Syria that killed the pilot.

It said the site of the crash was in Hasaka province, near Tal Tamr close to a Russian base.