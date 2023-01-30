Russia-Ukraine war Live | Zelensky calls for faster weapons supplies
Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of being a “promoter of war, murder and destruction” after the committee said it would consider ways for Russian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The IOC was offering Russia “a platform to promote genocide & encourages their further killings”, Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
#IOC is a promoter of war, murder & destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure RF destroying 🇺🇦 & then offers 🇷🇺 a platform to promote genocide & encourages their further killings.— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 30, 2023
Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Ukraine’s allies to speed up the supply of new weaponry to help his forces overcome Russia’s invasion.
The Ukrainian president said time should be used as a weapon in his Sunday night address.
The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war.Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has compared the possibility of Russia athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics with German hosting the 1936 games and once more called for them to be banned from the competition.
Last week Ukraine's sports minister Vadim Guttsait said Ukraine would not rule out boycotting the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes took part. They have been banned in some sports while they are allowed to compete under a neutral flag in others.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), eager to see them back in major competitions, said on Wednesday the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, giving them a qualification pathway for the Paris Olympics.