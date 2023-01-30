Russia-Ukraine war Live | Zelensky calls for faster weapons supplies

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has compared the possibility of Russia athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics with German hosting the 1936 games and once more called for them to be banned from the competition.

Last week Ukraine's sports minister Vadim Guttsait said Ukraine would not rule out boycotting the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes took part. They have been banned in some sports while they are allowed to compete under a neutral flag in others.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), eager to see them back in major competitions, said on Wednesday the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, giving them a qualification pathway for the Paris Olympics.

