Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Ukrainian presidency says Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones'

(File photo) A Ukrainian soldier places tree branches on a captured Russian tank that has been re-fitted for use in battle, to prevent it from being spotted by drones, in Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, October 15, 2022. Photograph: Reuters
Oct 17, 2022, 10:24 AM (IST)
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram that the capital of Kyiv was hit by kamikaze drones.
"Russians think it will help them," Yermak said.
Oct 17, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)
Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app said that several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district.
Meanwhile, the witnesses of news agency Reuters reported three blasts.
The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on October 10.
Oct 17, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)
AFP journalists said that two explosions were heard Monday morning in Kyiv.
This comes exactly a week after Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital.
Air raid sirens had sounded shortly before the two blasts, which occurred around 6:35 am and 6:45 am (0335 GMT and 0345 GMT).