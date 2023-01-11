Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Moscow says airborne units 'blocked' parts of Soledar

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was important not to "rush" to declare victory in Soledar, hours after Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed it had seized control of the town in east Ukraine.

"Let's not rush. Let's wait for official announcements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that there was a "positive dynamic in advances" in Soledar and saluted the "heroism of our fighters."

"Tactical successes, of course, are very important," he added.

