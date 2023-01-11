Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Moscow says airborne units 'blocked' parts of Soledar
Story highlights
The eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar has emerged to be the hot battleground where Russian and Ukrainian are engaged in a fierce battle to control the area intensifies. The head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group claims to have secured control of the salt mining town, despite Ukraine claiming that it is resisting the assault. Meanwhile, the governor of eastern Kharkiv said the city was hit by Russian attacks hours after a surprise visit by German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock. On the hand other, a US official has claimed that the Russian artillery fire is down nearly 75 per cent in some areas.
A Ukrainian soldier has told CNN that the situation in the eastern town of Soledar is “criticial”, and that the death toll is so high that “no one counts the dead”.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, reports Reuters news agency.
The meeting took place at a hotel in the Turkish capital Ankara on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference.
The Kremlin said Wednesday it was important not to "rush" to declare victory in Soledar, hours after Russia's mercenary group Wagner claimed it had seized control of the town in east Ukraine.
"Let's not rush. Let's wait for official announcements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that there was a "positive dynamic in advances" in Soledar and saluted the "heroism of our fighters."
"Tactical successes, of course, are very important," he added.