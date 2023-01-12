Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says fighting to hold Soledar
Ukraine said Thursday its forces were fighting to retain control of Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, but the situation remained "difficult."
"The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told reporters.
Meanwhile, a report by the news agency Reuters also mentioned that Ukrainian authorities claimed that there was a Russian attack on Kherson maternity hospital, which damaged windows and doctor's offices in the building. The video shows the aftermath of the attack.
Russia has once again replaced its military commander in Ukraine putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of its forces in the conflict.
