Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says fighting to hold Soledar

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Ukrainian army, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Ukraine, January 11, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosion in Kherson maternity hospital, Soledar fighting, and more.

Ukraine said Thursday its forces were fighting to retain control of Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, but the situation remained "difficult." 

"The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told reporters.

Meanwhile, a report by the news agency Reuters also mentioned that Ukrainian authorities claimed that there was a Russian attack on Kherson maternity hospital, which damaged windows and doctor's offices in the building. The video shows the aftermath of the attack. 

12 Jan 2023, 4:23 PM (IST)
VIDEO | Why did Russia replace its top military commander in Ukraine?

Russia has once again replaced its military commander in Ukraine putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of its forces in the conflict.

12 Jan 2023, 4:18 PM (IST)
Ukraine war | Explosion in Kherson maternity hospital

12 Jan 2023, 3:52 PM (IST)
Russia-Ukraine war | 'Fighting to hold Soledar'

