Russia Ukraine war LIVE: Ukraine shoots down 37 Russian missiles, 29 drones
Ukrainian military said that damage was inflicted to infrastructure in Odesa Port following overnight Russian drone attack, as per reports. The major seaport situated on the northwestern coast of the Black Sea serves as a crucial transportation hub for various goods, including grains. "A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated," the military's southern command said in a Facebook post.
In a statement made on Twitter, Nabila Massrali, the EU's spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, expressed a firm stance and declared that Russia would face consequences for its attacks on civilians.
Massrali emphasized that the leadership and perpetrators responsible for these actions would be held accountable. Furthermore, the EU reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its self-defense efforts.
According to the Ukrainian army on Monday, Kyiv successfully intercepted 37 Russian cruise missiles and 29 drones overnight. This comes after the most intense attack on the Ukrainian capital since the invasion by Moscow.
Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, shared on social media that a combined total of "up to 40 missiles" and approximately 35 drones were launched, out of which 37 missiles and 29 drones were successfully brought down.
A senior Belarusian official, Alexander Volfovich, emphasized that Western nations had left Belarus with no options, leading to the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. He asked these countries to be cautious and avoid crossing "red lines." Volfovich, the state secretary of Belarus' Security Council, highlighted the logical progression of withdrawing these weapons following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, as the United States had provided security assurances without imposing sanctions.
President Zelenskiy has moved a bill proposing extensive sanctions on Iran, a key ally of Russia, for a duration of 50 years. The sanctions are a response to Iran's alleged involvement in supplying Moscow with various weapons, notably including a significant number of drones.
Should the bill receive approval from Ukraine's parliament, it would entail blocking the transit of Iranian goods through Ukraine, prohibiting the use of Ukrainian airspace by Iran, and implementing trade, financial, and technology sanctions against both Iran and its citizens.
Officials announced on Monday that Kyiv successfully fended off yet another significant wave of air strikes overnight. The Ukrainian capital, still in the process of recovering from the most extensive drone attack it has faced since the onset of Russia's invasion, managed to defend against over 40 drones and cruise missiles thanks to its local air defenses.