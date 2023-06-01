Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Moscow air attack kills two kids, says Ukraine; Chechen troops mobilised
Story highlights
A fresh Russian air attack on Ukraine early Thursday killed three people, including two children, as the conflict enters its most bloodiest phase. A series of aerial assaults were launched by the Russian forces on Kyiv, which included a daytime attack on Monday which forced residents to seek shelter. The attack on Thursday started around 3 am local time (0000 GMT), in which two children were killed and 10 others were injured, stated officials. Meanwhile, fighters from Russia’s Chechnya region have been ordered by its leader Ramzan Kadyrov to take a leading role in the fighting in Ukraine in a week after the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region announced the evacuation of children amid ongoing cross-border attacks from Ukraine.
More than a year into its Ukraine campaign, Russia has experienced intensifying attacks on its territory, with an unprecedented incursion by Russian anti-Putin fighters last week into Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday.
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said he would traveling to Turkey to discuss Sweden’s Nato membership wth President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Reuters news agency reported
“I spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this week and I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden,” he said during a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Oslo.
Sweden and Finland intitiated the process of attempting to join the alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia staged its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Though Finland joined in April 2023, Hungary and Turkey are yet to ratify Swedish entry.
Turkey claims that Sweden’s Kurdish population harbours people that it considers to be terrorists, while Hungary has expressed concern that government ministers in Sweden have criticised Hungary’s record on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
Fighters from Russia’s Chechnya region have likely been ordered to join the Ukrainar in a week, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington, DC-based think tank, said in its latest report on Thursday.
It comes after Russia’s Belgorod region announced the evacuation of children amid ongoing cross-border attacks from Ukraine.
The report staes Russian military commanders had likely ordered the Chechens into battle following the withdrawal of Wagner Group mercenary forces from the destroyed city of Bakhmut.
"Among the three dead in the Desnyansky district, there were two children (aged 5-6 and 12-13)," wrote the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.