Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Moscow air attack kills two kids, says Ukraine; Chechen troops mobilised

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said he would traveling to Turkey to discuss Sweden’s Nato membership wth President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Reuters news agency reported

“I spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this week and I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden,” he said during a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Oslo.

Sweden and Finland intitiated the process of attempting to join the alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia staged its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Though Finland joined in April 2023, Hungary and Turkey are yet to ratify Swedish entry.

Turkey claims that Sweden’s Kurdish population harbours people that it considers to be terrorists, while Hungary has expressed concern that government ministers in Sweden have criticised Hungary’s record on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.