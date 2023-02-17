Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Moscow's offensive to dominate global security gathering in Munich

The ongoing war in Ukraine will soon mark one year and today a global security conference will be held in Munich, Germany where Russia's offensive will be a dominating issue. The conference will go on till Sunday and will be attended by politicians, military officials and diplomats from across the world. Ukrainian officials are also expected to address the conference.

A day back, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he is not willing to give up even a single territory of his country as part of any peace deal with Russia. Speaking to BBC, Zelensky said that conceding any territory would mean Russia could "keep coming back." "Russian attacks are already happening from several directions," the president added.