Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Crimean fuel depot fire extinguished after drone attack - Governor
Today is day 430 of the Russia-Ukraine War. The conflict that began on February 24th, 2022, has crossed its fifteen-month mark and shows no signs of ending. In the latest, an apparent drone attack led to a huge fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol; the fire has now been put out. Ukraine is yet to accept responsibility for the blaze, a spokesperson for Ukraine's armed forces said he did not have any information to suggest that his nation was responsible. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Ukraine announced that it had formally protested to Poland and the EU against the "unacceptable" bans imposed by Warsaw on Ukrainian agricultural produce transiting through its territory.
Kyiv as per AFP called for the "immediate" resumption of exports and said the curbs were in violation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU "and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market."
Talking to the press, Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said "notes regarding the categorically unacceptable situation of trade restrictions on the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine" were sent to the Polish embassy and the EU's mission in Ukraine.
Russian officials have blamed the drone attacks on Ukraine. However, a spokesperson for Ukraine's armed forces said he did not have any information to suggest Ukraine was responsible for Saturday's fire.
Fire at a fuel storage facility in Sevastopol, Crimea, caused by a suspected drone strike, has now been extinguished, according to Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol. The fire was contained within an area of 1,000 square meters, and there were no reports of injuries.
One person was reportedly injured in the fire.
Initial information by Razvozhaev suggested that two drones were involved in the incident.
On the same day, two other drones were shot down over the Crimean Peninsula by air defence and electronic warfare forces, as reported by Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, on the Telegram messaging app.