Russia-Ukraine war | Bloc foreign ministers to meet, hold discussion on EU-wide joint arms plan
Story highlights
As the Ukraine-Russia war nears its one-year anniversary, European Union member states are set to gather and discuss a plan that involves joint procurement of arms and ammunition on Kyiv's behalf.
As the Ukraine-Russia war nears its one-year anniversary, European Union member states are set to gather and discuss a plan that involves joint procurement of arms and ammunition on Kyiv's behalf.
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has a call for the bloc's member to get together buy arms to back Ukraine. However, he warned that this would not solve Kyiv's urgent need for ammunition. He said that Ukraine's supporters must quickly send supplies from existing stocks.
As per Reuters, EU officials and diplomats recently said that they were exploring the possibility of joint procurement of 155 millimetre artillery shells to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss this plan in Brussels on Monday.