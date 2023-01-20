Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates | Western allies to meet in Germany to discuss further aid for Ukraine
Story highlights
Representatives from 50 countries will gather in Germany Friday to discuss support for the next stage of Ukraine's war against Russia. The meeting comes a day after the United States and European allies announced substantial new arms shipments to the country.
Officials from around 50 countries, including all 30 NATO members, will be meeting in Ramstein, Germany to discuss what further support they could offer the war-torn country.
The Pentagon will be sending supplies worth $2.5 billion to Ukraine, it said Thursday. This will include Bradley fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems, and tens of thousands of rockets and artillery rounds.
Russia on Thursday (January 19) issued a warning that the ongoing Ukraine war will escalate if the West provides Kyiv with longer-range weapons. Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started, the United States has sent advanced and high-precision weapons and other military assistance to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation against Russian aggression.