/Russia threatens attack on Ukrain after Zelenskyy's remarks of 'disrupting' Victory Day parade

Russia threatened Ukraine of consequences if Kyiv attacks Moscow during its World War Two Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the threat on Wednesday (May 6) in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks about the parade.

Zakharova went on to warn retaliatory strikes on Kyiv, including on decision-making centers, if Ukraine carries out its "terrorist plans."

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also advised diplomatic missions to evacuate their personnel from Kyiv, urging countries to take the warning against Kyiv with "utmost responsibility".

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Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Ushakov on Thursday confirmed that the Victory Day Parade will take place and President Vladimir Putin will deliver his speech.

He further said that invitations were not extended to foreign guests this year for the parade, however, some guests expressed their desired to be a part of it.

What Zelenskyy said about Victory Day parade

Zelenskyy on Monday said that Russia is scaling down its Victory Day parade as "they cannot afford military equipment -- and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square."

In a video speech on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said, "Russia has fought to the point where even its main parade now depends on us."