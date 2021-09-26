Russia suggests banning deployment of all weapons in space: Lavrov

Russia suggests signing a treaty that would ban the deployment of any types of weapons in outer space, as well as use or threat of force there, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Some states view space as an area of confrontation. We consider this a dangerous trend and propose banning the deployment of any type of weapon in outer space, as well as the use of force or the threat of force there, " Lavrov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.

The minister added that the Russian-Chinese draft of the relevant treaty remains on the negotiating table of the UN Conference on Disarmament.