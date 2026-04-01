/Russian military plane crashes in Crimea after going off radar, 29 killed

A Russian Antonov-26 military plane, that went missing on Mar 31, crashed while flying over the Crimean peninsula, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday (Apr 1). TASS quoted Russia's defence ministry and confirmed the incident, adding that 29 people, including the crew have been killed. The search and rescue team has located the crash site. No signs of external impact were found on the aircraft’s wreckage. The news report stated that technical failure is likely the cause of the crash. However, nothing has been confirmed by authorities as of now.