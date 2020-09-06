Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny: UK

Amid row over Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday said that Russia must explain how Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with what Germany says was the Novichok nerve agent.

The Russian government has been widely condemned after Germany confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

“What is clear right now is that the Russian government has a very serious set of questions to answer,” he told Sky News.

Whether the incident involved a state actor or not, Russia had obligations to make sure that chemical weapons cannot be used on its soil, Raab said.

(With inputs from agencies)