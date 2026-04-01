/Russia confirms Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's location: 'New leader is in...'

Amid widespread rumours about the well-being of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Russia has now revealed his whereabouts and backed the Iranian government's position on his condition. Even as the US, including President Trump has continuously claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei is no where to be seen and he is severely injured, Iran said that he is fine. The new Supreme Leader has also issued couple of statements since taking over his father's role, but has not made any public appearances. He has not even issued any video messages, in contrast to his father late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, on Tuesday (Mar 31) Russia’s ambassador to Iran said that Mojtaba Khamenei is in Iran, quashing previous reports of him being treated in Russia. “As the Iranian leadership has stated repeatedly, the new leader is in Iran, but for obvious reasons, he is refraining from appearing in public,” Alexey Dedov told the global Russian-language outlet RTVI. Though he did not elaborate further, his statement hints at a strategic decision by the Iranian government to keep the new Supreme Leader's whereabouts under wraps until the security threat is mitigated.

What we know about Mojtaba's previous statements

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's latest statement came on Mar 29, when he thanked the Iraqi people and religious leadership for their support of Iran “in the face of aggression." Khamenei thanked the Iraqi clergy and people for their “clear position on aggression against Iran.” On Mar 16, he issued a statement amid rumours if Russia escape and said that all those previously appointed to government positions by his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will remain in their posts and should “continue to carry on with their work.” He also appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohsen Rezaei, as a military adviser. The statement increased scrutiny about the wellbeing of the Iranian leader as he did not appear on TV or video to deliver the message.

In his first statement after succeeding his father as country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba said that Iran will not hesitate to take revenge for the crimes committed by the enemy and mentioned the Minab school massacre. He warned the Gulf countries to close the American bases. He also said Iran had only targeted US bases in neighbouring countries and urged them to determine their position regarding the "aggressors and the killers of our people." However this message was also a read out by a presenter on state TV. This was in stark contrast with the former Supreme Leader - who appeared in video at least three times in February alone amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

What Iran said?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Mar 14 said that there was "no problem" with the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader, silencing all buzz around his whereabouts. "There is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties," Araghchi told MSNBC. On March 11, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Mojtaba was “safe and sound.”