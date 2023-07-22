ugc_banner

Russia: At least four killed at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts

Reuters
Moscow, RussiaUpdated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday (July 22) after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.

RELATED

Germany: Five left injured after out-of-control car plows into crowd at American car show

Suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico claims lives of 11

Top 10 world news: Protests in Iraq over Quran burning, Ukraine's alleged drone attack in Crimea, and more