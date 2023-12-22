Revellers celebrate winter solstice at iconic Stonehenge site

Revellers gathered to celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge in Britain's county of Wiltshire on Friday (December 22) morning, marking the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Stonehenge, which is thought to date back 5,000 years, is a circle of standing stones in the southern county of Wiltshire and each year attracts revellers, spiritualists and tourists to celebrate both the winter and summer solstices. It is built in alignment to the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.