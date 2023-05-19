Republican’s lone Black senator Tim Scott enters 2024 US presidential bid

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Friday after he filed for his paperwork.

Scott is expected to make an announcement on Monday in his hometown in North Charleston.

"American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America," Scott tweeted on Thursday.

CNN, quoting sources, has reported that Scott might name his longtime aide former chief of staff Jennifer DeCasper as his campaign manager. If this happens, she would be the first Black woman to lead a Republican presidential campaign.

Scott is the lone Black Republican in the Senate. He is vying to become the second Black president after Barack Obama created history in 2008.

Scott joins the growing group of primaries who announced to take on President Joe Biden. It includes former president Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to official enter US presidential race next week Another from the Republicans, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to make his announcement for the presidential bid soon.

Scott began his presidential exploratory committee in April, emphasizing his evangelical faith, his race, and his experience growing up as the son of a single mother. Teasing prez race bid For the past few months, the senator has been hinting at participating in the White House race. In February, on a listening tour focused on “Faith in America,” Scott made frequent visits to several early-voting states, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Scott has more than a decade of experience serving on the Charleston County Council and then a term in the South Carolina state House. He won a Charleston-area US House seat in 2010 before moving to the US Senate in 2013 after Haley, then governor of South Carolina, appointed him to succeed GOP Sen. Jim DeMint, who resigned to lead The Heritage Foundation.

According to a recent survey by Washington Post/ABC News, Scott polls in the single digits in a potential Republican primary, with Trump being the front-runner for the nomination.

Last month Scott reported that he had nearly $22 million in his Senate campaign account, which he could use for a presidential bid.

(With inputs from experience)