/Republican claims to be 'powered by Jesus Christ'; sets Quran on fire, pledges to ‘end Islam’

Valentina Gomez, who is a far-right MAGA congressional candidate, received flak for setting the holy Islamic book Quran on fire. She also posted the video on social media, claiming to ‘end Islam’. Gomez is running for Texas’ 31st district in 2016. She has used such slurs in the past, where she targeted the Muslim community, also tried spreading hate against the LGBTQ+ community, Black people, and immigrants. Critics says it could be a stunt to accelerate her political career. Before igniting the Quran, Gomez said, “Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all.”

She added, “America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can **** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.” She also claimed she is powered by Jesus Christ as the end plate of her video read. In her recent posts, she has been seen advocating Christianity and denouncing Islam.

