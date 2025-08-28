/Republican claims to be 'powered by Jesus Christ'; sets Quran on fire, pledges to ‘end Islam’

A far-right MAGA congressional candidate has set the Islamic holy book on fire, and that has sparked outrage.
Valentina Gomez, who is a far-right MAGA congressional candidate, received flak for setting the holy Islamic book Quran on fire. She also posted the video on social media, claiming to ‘end Islam’. Gomez is running for Texas’ 31st district in 2016. She has used such slurs in the past, where she targeted the Muslim community, also tried spreading hate against the LGBTQ+ community, Black people, and immigrants. Critics says it could be a stunt to accelerate her political career. Before igniting the Quran, Gomez said, “Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all.”
She added, “America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can **** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.” She also claimed she is powered by Jesus Christ as the end plate of her video read. In her recent posts, she has been seen advocating Christianity and denouncing Islam.
Gomez also defended burning the holy book, saying it was for the terrorist attack on Israelis in the October 7 attacks. On X, she wrote, “I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination. Since you love the muslims so much, why don’t you open the borders & let the muslims take over Israel. Jonathan Greenblatt grow a pair, & stop pandering to terrorists.”