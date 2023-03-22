Ramadan 2023 Live Updates: Holy month to begin on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, UAE to provide seafarers free meals
Story highlights
Depending on the expected sighting of the crescent moon, officials in Qatar and Saudi Arabia have declared that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday. The Islamic month of Shaban, which comes before Ramadan, will conclude on Wednesday, the Saudi Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday evening. Therefore, Ramadan will start the next day, according to the Saudi News Agency.
UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has ordered the release of 1,025 prisoners from jail as is customary to pardon inmates on Ramadan. The President's pardon offers the freed inmates a chance to reflect on their lives and make constructive contributions to their families, communities, and neighbourhoods in order to lead fulfilling social and professional lives.
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, lasts for 720 hours which is four weeks and two days. During this time, Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. They hold prayers, feed the needy and reflect. The start of the Ramadan holy month was declared by mosques in the United Kingdom for Thursday, 23 March. Kuwait's moon-sighting commission also announced the same date.
According to a report by Khaleej Times, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE) declared that during the holy month of Ramadan, seafarers will receive free meals and high-quality personal care items. Marihub which is ship supplies platforms' operator will provide this Ramadan package.