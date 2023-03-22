Ramadan 2023 Live Updates: Holy month to begin on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, UAE to provide seafarers free meals

Ramadan 2023 Live Updates: The Islamic lunar calendar, which starts at the first sighting of the moon, determines when Ramadan begins. Moreover, authorities in Egypt and the Palestinian territories declared that Ramadan would start on Thursday. Authorities in Morocco, Algeria, and Jordan indicated they will determine it today whether Ramadan would begin on Thursday or Friday. Muslims hold that Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran during Ramadan more than 1,400 years ago.