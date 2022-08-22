Quake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Indonesian island of Bali, no casualties reported

Indonesia's tourist island of Bali was shaken by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Though there are no reports of any casualties, some buildings have endured damage. A social media video of a hotel showed cracks on the walls, damaged ceiling with debris strewn around and a hanging panel.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) said the quake struck at 16:36 local time and lasted for around a minute. Witnesses say that residents ran onto the streets as the quake hit the island.

It was felt across the island and neighbouring Lombok, Reuters reported. However, the authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

(With inputs from agencies)